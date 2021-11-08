Poland says migrants trying to force their way across Belarusian border
Migrants on the Polish-Belarusian border have attempted to force their way through barbed wire on the frontier, the Polish Border Guard said on Monday.
"Migrants are making their first attempt to force their way through the border," the Border Guard said in a tweet which also included video of migrants trying to break through the barbed wire.
