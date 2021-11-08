Prisoner gives UP policemen the slip, escapes from court

An under-trial prisoner escaped from police custody from court premises in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district on Monday, officials said.

The man, accused of theft and cheating, had been lodged in jail in adjoining Bulandshahr district and was brought to Greater Noida for a court hearing, the officials said.

“He was escorted by one head constable and three constables of Bulandshahr police to the court in Greater Noida. Around 1.30 pm, accused Shiv Kumar escaped from the court of the additional chief judicial magistrate (first),” a police spokesperson said.

The matter is being reported to the Bulandshahr police for probe and action against the guilty policemen, he said.

Shiv Kumar, who hails from Faridabad in Haryana, was booked for cheating and theft earlier this year. An FIR was lodged at the Dankaur police station, the official said.

Meanwhile, a fresh case has been lodged against the accused at the Surajpur police station and searches launched to re-arrest him, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)