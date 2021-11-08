Left Menu

Mother of two found dead at home near Noida, suicide suspected

PTI | Noida | Updated: 08-11-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 18:26 IST
Mother of two found dead at home near Noida, suicide suspected
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The body of a 28-year-old married woman was found inside her house in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district on Monday in a case of suspected suicide, police said.

The woman's body was found hanging from a noose inside the house in Jewar area, they said.

"The woman had been married for eight years. The couple has two children," a police spokesperson said.

The reason behind her taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, police said, adding further legal proceedings are being carried out.

India witnessed 1.53 lakh suicide deaths in 2020, with ''family problems'' contributing 33.6 per cent and ''marriage-related problems'' adding 5 per cent of the total fatalities, according to government data.

However, the World Health Organization (WHO) says suicides are preventable with timely, evidence-based and often low-cost interventions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

