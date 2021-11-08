2 labourers killed as tractor trolley overturns

Two labourers were killed after their tractor-trolley overturned here early on Monday, police said.

The victims, Shatrughan (25) and Maan Singh (30), used the trolley for mining work, they said.

The trolley loaded with sand overturned near Kalabojh turn in the Pihani Kotwali police station area, they said.

On information, police reached the spot and a JCB machine was deployed to remove the trolley and recover the bodies, they said, adding they have been sent for postmortem examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)