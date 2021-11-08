Left Menu

SUV catches fire on Yamuna Expressway, driver escapes unhurt

A speeding car burst into flames on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday even as the driver escaped unhurt, police said.The incident took place near Rabupura village in the Greater Noida area when the 32-year-old driver of the sports utility vehicle SUV was on his way to Falenda village, police said.Manoj Chaudhary, a resident of Kulesara village, was in his speeding Renault Duster which suddenly burst into flames in the afternoon.

A speeding car burst into flames on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday even as the driver escaped unhurt, police said.

The incident took place near Rabupura village in the Greater Noida area when the 32-year-old driver of the sports utility vehicle (SUV) was on his way to Falenda village, police said.

“Manoj Chaudhary, a resident of Kulesara village, was in his speeding Renault Duster which suddenly burst into flames in the afternoon. Chaudhary managed to eject out unhurt but the car was badly burnt,” a police spokesperson said.

A fire tender was immediately deployed and the flames doused soon. Nobody was hurt in the incident, the spokesperson said.

A video clip of the incident is circulating on social media purportedly showing the burning SUV driving down the expressway before coming to a halt as the fire amplified.

The officials said it is yet to be ascertained what triggered the fire.

