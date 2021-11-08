Left Menu

Woman gangraped in Rajasthan; 5 arrested

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly raped by four men with the help of her female friend in Dausa district of Rajasthan, police said on Monday.The police have arrested all the five, including the woman, in connection with the incident.Superintendent of Police Dausa Anil Kumar said that the victim, who hails from Haryana, and the accused had come to Dausa from Jaipur on Sunday night in a car.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-11-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 18:50 IST
Woman gangraped in Rajasthan; 5 arrested
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly raped by four men with the help of her female friend in Dausa district of Rajasthan, police said on Monday.

The police have arrested all the five, including the woman, in connection with the incident.

Superintendent of Police Dausa Anil Kumar said that the victim, who hails from Haryana, and the accused had come to Dausa from Jaipur on Sunday night in a car. They consumed liquor and took the car to an isolated area. The victim's friend got out of the car and the four men allegedly raped her, he said.

After the crime, they abandoned her near Vijori village and decamped. Police found the woman and took her to a hospital late night where her medical examination was conducted, the SP said.

''She narrated the incident to police, following which a case of gangrape was registered against four accused, who have been arrested. The victim's friend has also been caught and she will be booked for conspiracy,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global
4
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021