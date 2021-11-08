Left Menu

UP: Gangster surrenders in court related to 2003 illegal liquor trade case

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 08-11-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 19:00 IST
UP: Gangster surrenders in court related to 2003 illegal liquor trade case
  • Country:
  • India

Gangster Sushil Mooch surrendered in a special court here on Monday in a 2003 illegal liquor trade case.

Special Judge Radhey Shyam Yadav sent Mooch to judicial custody up to November 18 in the case.

According to public prosecutor Sandeep Singh, Mooch and eight others were booked for illegally trading liquor in a village under Bhopa police station area of the district in February 2003. The court had issued a non-bailable warrant and initiated attachment proceedings against the gangster for not appearing in court.

Mooch ran an organised racket of hired hitmen and was arrested in 2012 in murder cases registered against him, but was let out on bail in 2017.

Nepalese national Kishan Sharma is also absconding in the case and the court has issued a similar non-bailable warrant and initiation of attachment for not appearing in court.

