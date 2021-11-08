Arab League official: Lebanese minister's exit could have defused crisis with Gulf

Assistant secretary general of the Arab League Hossam Zaki said the resignation of Lebanese Information minister George Kordahi could have defused the diplomatic rift between Beirut and Gulf countries, Lebanese local media cited him as saying on Monday.

Zaki is in Beirut holding meetings with Lebanese leaders around the row that over Kordahi's comments criticizing the Saudi-led military intervention in Yemen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)