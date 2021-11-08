Left Menu

HC restrains TN health dept from filling up faculty in Yoga colleges

Till then no efforts shall be made to fill up the vacancies, the bench said.The PIL sought to declare Rule 5 b of the ad hoc Rules framed by the Health department through a GO dated July 27 this year as ultra vires of the ones framed by the University Grants Commission UGC in 2018.The minimum qualification prescribed for the posts of principal, professors and assistant professors in these colleges are post graduate, as per the UGC regulations.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-11-2021 19:30 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 19:30 IST
HC restrains TN health dept from filling up faculty in Yoga colleges
  • Country:
  • India

The Madras High Court has restrained the Tamil Nadu Health department from filling up the vacancies in faculty posts in the Government Yoga and Naturopathy Medical College here and in the International Institute of Yoga and Naturopathy Medical Sciences in neighbouring Chengalpattu.

The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P D Audikesavalu granted the interim injunction while admitting a writ petition from the All India Yoga, Naturopathy Post Graduate (MD) Doctors Association, by its president Dr S Ashok Kumar and two others, recently.

As the government prayed for time to file its counter, the judges posted the matter for further hearing on November 10. Till then no efforts shall be made to fill up the vacancies, the bench said.

The PIL sought to declare Rule 5 (b) of the ad hoc Rules framed by the Health department through a GO dated July 27 this year as ultra vires of the ones framed by the University Grants Commission (UGC) in 2018.

The minimum qualification prescribed for the posts of principal, professors and assistant professors in these colleges are post graduate, as per the UGC regulations. Whereas the ad hoc rules paved the way for recruitment of persons holding under graduate degree. The Adhoc Rules are arbitrary as they would create inequality in comparison to other appointments in Siddha, Ayurvedha, Unani and Homeopathy Government Colleges and for promotions to higher posts, for which the candidates should possess PG degree, petitioner contended.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global
4
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021