MP: Man held for illegal money lending business, son for rape; firearms seized

Updated: 08-11-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 19:47 IST
The 20-year-old son of a man involved in illegal money lending was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a woman by threatening her in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, police said. Police also arrested his father for allegedly running the illegal money lending business and seized a rifle, gun, revolver, 46 live cartridges and two knives, besides Rs 9.90 lakh, 3.340 kg silver, and documents of land and some agreements from the house of the accused, an official said.

''A 20-year-old woman filed a complaint of rape on Sunday night, following which the 20-year-old man was arrested on Monday,'' said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rohit Kashwani.

He said police raided the house of the accused on input that his father was forcibly taking possessions of properties of those people who are unable to repay the loan taken from him. Kashwani said the woman claimed that she was raped on multiple occasions. The complainant told the police that the accused took her to his residence in September 2019 and raped her. ''Later, he used to visit her house frequently on finding her alone and repeated the act,'' he said. The details of the seized weapons are not mentioned in the police records of the Kotwali police station though the accused claimed to possess licenses for keeping them, he said. ''We are verifying the claim (possessing the license to keep arms) of the accused with the district collectorate,'' he added.

