Left Menu

Defamation proceedings against Kanimozhi, Maran quashed

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-11-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 20:03 IST
Defamation proceedings against Kanimozhi, Maran quashed
  • Country:
  • India

The Madras High Court on Monday set aside the criminal defamation proceedings pending before a lower court against DMK MP Kanimozhi.

The charge against Kanimozhi was that she had made certain remarks against the then Chief Minister K Palaniswami in the matter relating to disposal of waste materials, at a protest meeting in Tindivanam in Villupuram district in 2018.

Justice M Nirmal Kumar quashed the proceedings pending before a court in Villupuram when the matter came up for further hearing today.

Following a submission from senior advocate P Wilson that the present ruling (DMK) government had issued GOs withdrawing all the criminal defamation proceedings initiated by the previous dispensation, the judge quashed the proceedings pending against Kanimozhi. The judge also quashed similar proceedings pending againt DMK MP and former Union Minister Dayanidhi Maran and TNCC president K S Alagiri in the lower courts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global
4
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021