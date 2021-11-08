Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as industrials rise on infrastructure bill

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-11-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 20:05 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday, with the Dow hitting a record high as big industrial firms were supported by the passage of a $1 trillion infrastructure bill.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 88.51 points, or 0.24%, at the open to 36,416.46.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 3.95 points, or 0.08%, at 4,701.48, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 24.13 points, or 0.15%, to 15,995.72 at the opening bell.

