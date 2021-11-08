Pakistan, local Taliban agree on a complete ceasefire - information minister
Pakistan's government has reached an agreement on a "complete ceasefire" with Taliban militants in the country, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Monday.
He said authorities in neighbouring Taliban-controlled Afghanistan had facilitated the talks.
"The ceasefire will keep on extending with the progress in the negotiations," Chaudhry said in a statement.
