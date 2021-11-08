U.S. says worried about increase in attacks by ISIS-K in Afghanistan
08-11-2021
The United States is worried about the uptick in attacks by ISIS-K in Afghanistan and wants the Taliban to be successful against them, U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Tom West said on Monday.
Speaking to reporters in a telephonic briefing, West said Washington was also getting ready for its next round of inter-agency engagement with the Taliban but he did not provide a date for when that would take place. He also added that Washington was not seriously considering reopening its Kabul embassy right now.
