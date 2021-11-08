May not be wise to convict person only due to rampant increase in heinous crimes: SC

"It may not be wise or prudent to convict a person only because there is a rampant increase in heinous crimes,'' observed the Supreme Court on Monday while acquitting a man who was convicted in an alleged robbery case lodged in 1999.

While also noting the cardinal principle of criminal jurisprudence that "it is better that ten guilty persons escape, than that one innocent suffer", a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said it is the bounden duty of the prosecution in cases where material witnesses are likely to be "slippery", either to get their statements recorded at the earliest under section 164 of the CrPC or collect other cogent evidence so that its case does not entirely depend upon oral testimonies.

Statements under section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) are recorded before a judicial magistrate and they have evidentiary value.

"It may not be wise or prudent to convict a person only because there is a rampant increase in heinous crimes and victims are often reluctant to speak truth due to fear or other extraneous reasons. The burden to prove the guilt beyond doubt does not shift on the suspect, save where the law casts a duty on the accused to prove his/her innocence," said the bench, also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli. The bench, while setting aside the judgements passed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court and the trial court which had convicted the man, said the evidence on record does not establish his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

The top court delivered the judgement on an appeal filed by the man against the September 2009 verdict of the high court which had affirmed the trial court's March 2002 order convicting him in the case.

The high court had upheld his conviction but reduced the sentence from 10 to seven years for the offence punishable under section 397 (robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code.

In its judgement, the apex court noted, "It may be accentuated at the outset that although this court is bestowed with capacious powers under Article 136 of the Constitution, yet, while beseeching such powers in a criminal appeal by special leave, this court would by and large abstain from entering into a fresh re-­appraisement of evidence and doubt the credibility of witnesses when there is a concurrent finding of fact..." It said that in the case, the complainant, who was the eye-witnesses of the alleged crime, and his nephew have not supported the prosecution's case. The bench noted that circumstances like -- commonality of the recovered object and its availability in the market, nature of the object and its relevance to the crime, ease of transferability of object and testimony, and trustworthiness of attesting witness before the court -- are weighty considerations that aid in gauging the intrinsic evidentiary value and credibility of the recovery.

"Incontrovertibly, where the prosecution fails to inspire confidence in the manner and/or contents of the recovery with regard to its nexus to the alleged offence, the court ought to stretch the benefit of the doubt to the accused," it said. "Its nearly three centuries old cardinal principle of criminal jurisprudence that 'it is better that ten guilty persons escape than that one innocent suffer. The doctrine of extending the benefit of the doubt to an accused, notwithstanding the proof of strong suspicion, holds its fort on the premise that 'the acquittal of a guilty person constitutes a miscarriage of justice just as much as the conviction of the innocent'," the bench said.

It said the courts below have been "unwittingly swayed" by irrelevant considerations, such as the rise in the incidents of dacoity. As per the prosecution, the accused had in April 1999 robbed a person who was on his way to Delhi on his two-wheeler along with his nephew to purchase a plot and was carrying Rs 46,000 with him.

Four accused, including the petitioner, were arrested in connection with the case while the fifth accused was declared a proclaimed offender.

In his statement before the trial court, the petitioner had denied the allegations levelled against him.

