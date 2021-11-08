Left Menu

Uttarakhand govt declares public holiday on Chhath

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 08-11-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 20:29 IST
Uttarakhand govt declares public holiday on Chhath
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand government on Monday declared a public holiday on the occasion of Chhath festival on November 10.

An order to this effect was issued on Monday after the Governor's approval.

However, the order will not apply to treasuries and sub treasuries.

Bihari Mahasabha welcomed the decision and said it was long overdue.

Chhath, celebrated after Diwali by people belonging to Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh, involves the offering of 'Arghya' by fasting women to the Sun god in knee-deep water.

It involves elaborate rituals spanning over three days. Fasting begins with 'Kharna' on Tuesday followed by offering of arghya to the setting sun on Wednesday and conclude with another at sunrise on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global
4
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021