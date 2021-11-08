Uttarakhand govt declares public holiday on Chhath

The Uttarakhand government on Monday declared a public holiday on the occasion of Chhath festival on November 10.

An order to this effect was issued on Monday after the Governor's approval.

However, the order will not apply to treasuries and sub treasuries.

Bihari Mahasabha welcomed the decision and said it was long overdue.

Chhath, celebrated after Diwali by people belonging to Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh, involves the offering of 'Arghya' by fasting women to the Sun god in knee-deep water.

It involves elaborate rituals spanning over three days. Fasting begins with 'Kharna' on Tuesday followed by offering of arghya to the setting sun on Wednesday and conclude with another at sunrise on Thursday.

