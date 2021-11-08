BJP MP launches Chhath Puja preparations at Yamuna's banks despite DDMA ban

BJP MP Parvesh Verma on Monday performed rituals and launched preparations for Chhath Puja at the Yamuna Ghat near the ITO here despite a ban by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority to perform it on the river's banks.

The launch of preparations came on a day when pictures and videos of Chhath devotees standing in waist-deep toxic froth in the Yamuna at Kalindi Kunj went viral on social media. Opposition BJP in Delhi, which has been protesting against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over the ban, has blamed it for the ''poisonous'' water and air in the city. However, leaders of the ruling party claimed that untreated water from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh led to sights of foam floating over the river's surface. Verma's party colleague and former Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari trained guns at the Arvind Kejriwal government over pollution in the Yamuna, saying it was a ''betrayal'' with the faith of 'purvanchalis' celebrating Chhath.

The North East Delhi MP also urged the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognisance of pictures and videos of foam floating over a polluted Yamuna river to fix the responsibility of the Delhi government.

Verma, who on Sunday had asserted to defy the ban on Chhath at Yamuna's banks and challenged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to stop him, launched the preparations along with BJP workers and members of the 'purvanchali' community. Attacking the AAP dispensation, Verma told reprters: ''Arvind Kejriwal is touring Punjab and Uttarakhand bothered about elections there. Who will bother about 'purvanchalis' who want to celebrate Chhath following all Covid protocols. How can he betray their faith.'' 'Purvanchalis' are natives of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand who are settled in Delhi.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in its order on October 29 allowed Chhath celebrations at ''designated sites'' barring the banks of the Yamuna.

It has directed administrative and police officials to ensure strict compliance of all its Covid-related orders.

Asked if any action will be taken against BJP MP Verma, a senior police officer said he had gone there as part of Chhath Puja preparations. ''If anyone is found violating DDMA orders on November 10 when the main puja will be performed, strict action will be taken against them and they will be prosecuted,'' the officer said.

The DDMA order also said that any violations of its guidelines are liable to prosecution according to legal provisions, including those of the Indian Penal Code and the Disaster Management Act, 2005. Slamming the Delhi government, Tiwari, who visited Yamuna ghat at Kalindi Kunj, alleged that the Kejriwal dispensation banned Chhath at Yamuna banks to hide it's ''failure'' to clean the river ''Kejriwal is misleading people by taking cover of DDMA order and high levels of ammonia in Yamuna. His only aim is to hurt the faith of Purvanchali community,'' he alleged.

Tiwari later also visited Sonia Vihar and claimed that clean water entered Delhi from Haryana but it was polluted heavily in the city flowing upto Kalindikunj.

AAP MLA and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) vice chairman Raghav Chadha claimed that 150 MGD of water that was not treated flowed from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh into Yamuna leading to sights of foam floating over the river surface. The Kejriwal government is doing its best to keep the Yamuna clean. However, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana collectively release around 150 MGD of untreated wastewater into the Yamuna, he said.

''Anguished to see the frothing of Yamuna because of negligence of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana; urge them to clean up their act,'' Chadha said.

Paper and sugar industries operating in Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli and Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh release untreated wastewater in Yamuna via Shahdara drain while untreated water from Haryana enters through Najafgarh drain, he stated.

Delhi Environment Minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai blamed the BJP-led Haryana government for the formation of toxic foam in the Yamuna river and said leaders of the saffron party here should seek answers from the neighbouring state.

"I think the people of the BJP are frustrated… The Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) took the DDMA decision (to not allow Chhath Puja on the Yamuna banks) and Haryana releases water in the river. The LG belongs to the BJP government (at the Centre) and the party is (also) in power in Haryana,'' Rai said.

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi government Manish Sisodia said that Kejriwal government is organising Chhath Puja on 800 ghats by making arrangements like tents, lights and drinking water there.

Before 2015, Chhath Puja was organised only at 80-90 ghats and only a select few from BJP-Congress could use these ghats, he alleged.

AAP and BJP are ''deliberately'' creating hurdles to prevent 'purvanchalis' from holding the Chhath Puja festival at the Yamuna river banks, alleged Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar.

Kejriwal government's ''double standards'' towards the people of Delhi, particularly purvanchalis, was ''exposed'' as polluted Yamuna water If Kejriwal government was earnest , it would have prevailed upon the Lt Governor and the DDMA to give permission to hold the Chhath at the Yamuna banks, he added.

