Georgia's Saakashvili transferred to prison hospital
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 08-11-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 20:40 IST
Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, who declared a hunger strike in jail on Oct. 1, was transferred to a prison hospital on Monday, the Georgian prison service said on Facebook.
