MP: Labourer dies in road accident, 21 hurt

PTI | Vidisha | Updated: 08-11-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 20:46 IST
A woman labourer was killed and 21 others injured on Monday when the vehicle carrying them overturned near Chakk Paatni village in Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The incident occurred after a tyre of the vehicle, a loading auto, burst and it overturned, Civil Lines police station in-charge Yogendra Dangi said.

The deceased was identified as Ramkali Bai (32). The victims were on their way to Vidisha from Katni to work as farm labourers, he said.

