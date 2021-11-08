U.S. seizes $6 mln in ransom payments, to charge Ukrainian over cyberattack - CNN
U.S. law enforcement officials have seized $6 million in ransom payments, and the Justice Department is expected to announce it has charged a suspect from Ukraine over a July ransomware attack on an American company, CNN reported on Monday.
Yaroslav Vasinskyi, a Ukrainian national arrested in Poland last month, is to face U.S. charges for deploying ransomware known as REvil, which has been used in hacks that have cost U.S. firms millions of dollars, according to the CNN report.
