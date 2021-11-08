Civilian critically injured in militant attack in Srinagar
Militants on Monday shot at and critically injured a civilian in the Bohri Kadal area here, officials said.
The ultras fired upon Mohammad Ibrahim Khan, a resident of Bandipora district, at Bohri Kadal around 8 pm, they said.
The officials said Khan, who works as a salesman in the nearby Maharajgunj area, was rushed to a hospital in a critical condition.
They said security forces have cordoned off the area to trace the attackers.
This was the second attack by militants in the city in the past 24 hours. A policeman was shot dead in the Batamaloo area on Sunday evening.
