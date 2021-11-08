Three Maoists lay down arms before J’khand Police

Three dreaded Maoists, allegedly involved in several cases of attack and arson, surrendered in Jharkhand on Monday, the police said.

Among those present during the surrender are Amol B Homkar, Inspector General of Police (Operations), and Pankaj Kamboj, Deputy Inspector General of Police.

Balloon Sardar and Gaju alias Suraj Sardar, both area commanders of the CPI(Maoist), along with squad member Geeta Munda laid down their arms, a statement issued by the Jharkhand Police said.

All three were active members of a team helmed by CPI (Maoist) central committee member Anal Da alias Patiram Manjhi. They were wanted in at least 28 criminal cases.

The surrendered Maoists said that the outfit has deviated from its original path and its members have turned into extortionists.

According to the statement, the Anal Da squad had ambushed a patrol team on June 14, 2019 at Kukdu Haat, killing several policemen.

It also blew up a BJP office in Kharsawan ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The squad killed a local couple, suspecting them as police informers.

With the surrender of these three, the squad of Anal da, which had posed several challenges to the Jharkhand Police in Ranchi, Seraikela-Kharsawan, Khunti and Chaibasa, received a major setback, the statement underlined, adding that the surrender policy of the state government has turned out to be a hit among the rebels.

