2 Lashkar terrorists arrested in J&K

Security forces on Monday arrested two active militants of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) from Anantnag and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

A team of police and Army apprehended an a militant from Wahadan village of Ashmuqam area in Anantnag during a search operation, they said.

The arrested militant was identified as Hafiz Abdullah Malik who was affiliated with The Resistance Front (TRF), which is believed to be a shadow outfit of LeT by security forces.

One pistol and seven rounds were recovered from Malik's possession at the time of his arrest while on his disclosure, the security forces seized an AK rifle, two magazines and 40 rounds from Katsu forests in Aishmuqam.

Meanwhile, a police spokesperson said another active terrorist was arrested from Pulwama district.

''Acting on specific information about presence of terrorists, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by police, Army and CRPF in the orchards of village Mirgund, Rohmu area of Pulwama,'' the spokesperson said.

''During the search, movement of a terrorist hiding in apple orchards was noticed who tried to escape but was apprehended tactfully by the joint parties exercising maximum restraint,'' the spokesperson said.

He said the arrested ultras was identified as Sarwir Ahmad Mir, a resident of Bathen, Khrew and linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF).

Meanwhile, police busted a module of overground workers in Baramulla district and arrested three terrorist associates.

''Police and security forces arrested one hybrid terrorist and two terror associates identified as Asgar Majeed Lone, Asif Ganie and Faizan Rasool Gojri,'' he said.

On the disclosure of the arrested terrorist associates, the security forces recovered one grenade and 24 rounds of AK-47, he added.

