Left Menu

Sierra Leone tanker blast death toll rises to 115

Similar accidents with tanker trucks have killed scores of people in sub-Saharan Africa in recent years, including in Tanzania and Democratic Republic of Congo when people gathered to collect spilled fuel and were hit by secondary blasts. A funeral for victims of the explosion was due to be held on Friday afternoon in Freetown.

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 21:12 IST
Sierra Leone tanker blast death toll rises to 115

The death toll from a fuel tanker explosion in Sierra Leone's capital has risen to 115, a health ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

The ministry had previously said 99 people were killed when the tanker exploded following a collision in a suburb of Freetown on Friday. Victims included people who had flocked to collect fuel leaking from the ruptured vehicle. Hundreds more were injured in the blast, stretching the capacity of Freetown's health service, which has suffered from years of underfunding and a fall in medical staff during the 2014-2016 Ebola epidemic.

Blackened shells of cars still lay at the scene of the accident, and members of a family whose business and house burnt down said they had been sleeping outside. "Since the incident we have not received any personal help yet, (a) place to sleep, food to eat, nothing like that yet," said Mohamed Lamin Mansaray, the owner of Wellington bar and beverage shop.

Mansaray said he had told people to run away from his bar just before the tanker exploded, but one staff member was killed. Similar accidents with tanker trucks have killed scores of people in sub-Saharan Africa in recent years, including in Tanzania and Democratic Republic of Congo when people gathered to collect spilled fuel and were hit by secondary blasts.

A funeral for victims of the explosion was due to be held on Friday afternoon in Freetown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global
4
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021