There are 3,000-4,000 migrants at Belarus border, says Polish gov't spokesman
There are currently around 3,000-4,000 migrants near the Belarusian border with Poland, and thousands more ready to follow them, a Polish government spokesman said on Monday.
"In the whole of Belarus, there are more than 10,000 people who are ready to cross the Polish border," Piotr Muller told reporters.
