CISF arrests man with 65,000 Saudi Riyals at Hyderabad airport
Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel on Monday arrested a passenger with 65,000 Saudi Riyals (equivalent to Rs 12.86 lakh) at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad.
- Country:
- India
Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel on Monday arrested a passenger with 65,000 Saudi Riyals (equivalent to Rs 12.86 lakh) at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad. According to the CISF public relations officer, the CISF surveillance and intelligence team at Hyderabad airport noticed suspicious activities of a passenger while entering the terminal building on Monday at around 7 am.
The passenger was later identified as Syed Khalid, 36, a local, who was about to board a flight to Dubai. On suspicion, he was diverted to the random checking point for checking of his luggage. On checking his luggage through the X-Ray Baggage Inspection Systems (X-BIS) machine, CISF personnel noticed a suspicious image inside his handbag. On physical checking of his handbag, 65000 Saudi Riyals (equivalent to Rs 12.86 lakh) were found concealed inside the pockets of his clothes kept inside his handbag. The message was passed to senior officers of CISF and Customs Officials. Later, the passenger with the foreign currency was handed over to customs officials for further action. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CISF
- Central Industrial Security Force
- Customs
- Dubai
- Hyderabad
ALSO READ
CISF nabs man with Rs 58 lakh in cash at Delhi Metro station, IT dept seizes the money
CISF detects Rs 58 lakh cash in baggage screening at Lal Quila Metro Station
CISF takes over security of Power Grid Corporation in J-K
Madras HC sets aside life sentence of CISF jawan who killed 3 colleagues
CISF takes over security of Power Grid plant in Kashmir