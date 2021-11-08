Chinese Army provides 300,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Nepal Army

China's military on Monday gifted health materials, including 300,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses, to the Nepal Army, an official statement said.

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) handed over the Nepal Army with 3 lakh doses of Vero Cell vaccines, 100 units of oxygen concentrators and other health materials, according to a press release issued by Nepal Army headquarters.

Chinese ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi handed over the health materials to Chief of Army Staff of the Nepalese Army General Prabhu Ram Sharma at the army headquarters.

“We received 300,000 doses of Vero Cell vaccine from the Chinese Army,” Brigadier General Santosh Ballave Poudyal, spokesperson for the Nepali Army, was quoted as saying by the Kathmandu Post.

“We will use the jabs to the army personnel, who have not been vaccinated yet and provide the second dose to those who have already taken the first dose of Vero Cell. The vaccine will also be administered to the dependents of Army personnel,” Poudyal said.

The press release said that the army expressed confidence that such cooperation would further consolidate the relationship between the armies of the two countries.

The vaccines arrived on Monday days after Beijing supplied 1.6 million doses of Vero Cell to Nepal under grant assistance, the Post reported.

China in the past has provided 800,000 doses and 1 million doses of Vero Cell Vaccine separately. Also, the Chinese Red Cross has provided 100,000 doses of Vero Cell to the Nepal Red Cross Society.

So far, China has provided 3.8 million doses of Vero cell vaccine under grant assistance.

China has also pledged to provide additional 3 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine including 1 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine under grant assistance, the report said.

Nepal has purchased 10 million doses of Vero cell vaccine through a non-disclosure agreement from China, it said.

Separately, the government has purchased over 5.9 million doses of the vaccine through COVAX’s cost-sharing mechanism. Of this, COVAX last week supplied 1.02 million doses of the Vero Cell vaccine. The vaccine was purchased using a loan from the Asian Development Bank, the report said.

Nepal so far has used AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured in India, Japan and Europe; Vero Cell developed by Sinopharm of China, and the single-shot Janssen made by Johnson & Johnson in the United States.

Nepal launched its Covid-19 vaccination campaign on January 27 with 1 million doses of Covishield from India.

Altogether, the country has received 22,079,810 doses of Covid-19 vaccines–Vero Cell, AstraZeneca, Janssen and Pfizer-BioNTech, the report said.

The US on October 25 supplied 100,620 doses of Pfizer vaccine to Nepal. The vaccines were provided under the US commitment to COVAX. The Nepal government, however, has not used the Pfizer vaccine yet.

Nepal reported 390 new coronavirus cases and five related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the country's virus caseload and death toll to 909,765 and 11,453. respectively.

