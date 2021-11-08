Haryana govt increases compensation to farmers for crop failure

The Haryana government on Monday has increased the compensation amount given to farmers in case of crop failure, informed Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Khattar took to Twitter to inform the state government's decision of increasing compensation from Rs 12,000 per acre to Rs 15,000 per acre in case the damage is more than 75 per cent of the crop.

"For the welfare of farmer brothers of Haryana, we will pay Rs 15,000 in case the crop damaged is more than 75 per cent, earlier this amount was Rs 12,000. Also, in the slab where compensation amount is Rs 10,000, it is increased to Rs 12,500 and in slabs below this an increase of 25 per cent in compensation amount is made," Khattar tweeted. (ANI)

