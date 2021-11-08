Following are the top stories at 9.30 pm: NATION DEL57 PRESIDENT-PADMA-LD AWARDS Sushma, Jaitley, Fernandes conferred Padma awards New Delhi: Former Union ministers George Fernandes, Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj and former President of Mauritius Anerood Jugnauth were on Monday conferred the Padma Vibhushan posthumously for their exceptional and distinguished service in two civil investiture ceremonies held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

DEL44 RAFALE-REPORT French journal makes fresh claims of kickbacks in Rafale deal New Delhi: French investigative journal Mediapart has made fresh claims that alleged bogus invoices were used that enabled French aircraft maker Dassault Aviation to pay at least 7.5 million euros in secret commissions to a middleman to help it secure the Rafale deal with India. BOM36 CG-CRPF-3RDLD SHOOTING 4 CRPF jawans killed, 3 hurt as colleague opens fire with AK-47 in Sukma; probe on Sukma/New Delhi: Four CRPF jawans were killed and three others injured after their colleague opened fire at them in a camp of the paramilitary force in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district in the wee hours of Monday, a police official said.

BOM29 MH-PM-2NDLD PROJECTS Pandharpur pilgrimage inspiration for 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' mantra: PM Pune: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the annual Pandharpur 'wari' or pilgrimage in Maharashtra is one of the world’s oldest yatras and a people’s movement which symbolises India's eternal knowledge, social harmony, equal opportunity and women's power.

DEL39 CONG-LD DEMONETISATION Noteban will be marked among worst policy blunders; PM has destroyed economy: Congress New Delhi: On the fifth anniversary of demonetisation, the Congress on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ''destroying'' the country's economy and said the noteban decision will be marked in the world's economic history as among the ''worst policy blunders''.

DEL54 INDIA-PASSENGERS-LD AIRPORT Double vaccination boosted confidence for global travel, say Indians flying to UK, Canada New Delhi: Wearing a Captain America t-shirt and having received both doses of a Covid vaccine, UK-based software engineer Ridhi looked cheerful as she took selfies with her siblings and friends at the Delhi airport before boarding a flight to London on Monday. By Kunal Dutt DEL61 PB-CHANNI-LD SIDHU Channi, Sidhu meet amid differences over key appointments Chandigarh: AICC Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary on Monday held a meeting with CM Charanjit Singh Channi and Congress state unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu, amid unease between the two leaders over some government appointments.

DEL9 VIRUS-LD CASES Active COVID-19 cases in country lowest in 262 days New Delhi: India logged 11,451 new coronavirus infections taking the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,43,66,987, while the active cases declined to 1,42,826, the lowest in 262 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

MDS4 KL-LD-ASSEMBLY-MULLAPERIYAR-TREE FELLING Will never take any decision that may harm the safety of Mullaperiyar Dam: Kerala govt Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Monday made it clear that it would never take any decision that could jeopardise the safety of Mullaperiyar Dam and harm the security of the people of the state, even as opposition UDF blasted them in the Assembly over a controversial order permitting Tamil Nadu for felling 15 trees downstream of Baby Dam at Mullaperiyar reservoir.

BOM6 GJ-FISHERMAN-PAK-FIR Fisherman killed in firing off Guj coast: FIR against 10 Pakistan maritime security personnel Porbandar: Gujarat Police have registered an FIR on charges of murder and attempt to murder against 10 personnel of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) after they fired at an Indian fishing boat in the Arabian Sea off Gujarat coast, killing a crew member and injuring another, an official said on Monday.

MDS13 TN-LD RAINS Four killed in TN rains;more downpour expected as cyclonic circulation persists Chennai: Surplus rain water gushed out of reservoirs while several roads here resembled swollen rivers and four persons were killed in rain related incidents in Tamil Nadu and over 60 houses suffered damage, authorities here said on Monday.

LEGAL LGD14 SC-LD LAKHIMPUR Lakhimpur violence: SC suggests monitoring of probe by ex-HC judge, seeks UP's response by Friday New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday suggested that a former judge of a “different high court” should monitor the Uttar Pradesh SIT probe on day-to-day basis in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case to infuse ‘independence, impartiality and fairness”, saying the investigation was not going the way it expected. LGD24 DL-COURT-LD UPHAAR Uphaar fire tragedy: Delhi court awards 7-yr jail terms to Sushil, Gopal Ansal in evidence tampering case New Delhi: A Delhi court Monday awarded 7-year jail terms to real estate barons Sushil and Gopal Ansal for tampering with evidence in the 1997 case of Uphaar cinema fire which had claimed 59 lives.

FOREIGN FGN13: CHINA-CPC-LD CONCLAVE China’s CPC kicks off key 4-day conclave to authorise unprecedented 3rd term for Prez Xi Beijing: Hundreds of senior officials of Communist Party of China (CPC) began a key four-day conclave here on Monday to deliberate and pass a rare “historical resolution” of the 100-year-old ruling party and pave the way for an unprecedented third term for President Xi Jinping. By KJM Varma.

