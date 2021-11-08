Left Menu

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 08-11-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 21:43 IST
Lebanon's Hezbollah declines to return to government meetings - Al Mayadeen TV
Lebanon's Hezbollah group has spurned an Arab League suggestion that ministers affiliated to it and the Shi'ite Amal Movement return to government meetings, Al Mayadeen TV said on Monday.

Hezbollah is part of the Lebanese government but has been boycotting meetings in a dispute over the judge in the investigation into last year's Beirut port explosion.

Arab League official Hossam Zaki, who is visiting Beirut, had suggested that Hezbollah return. The movement declined to do so, Al Mayadeen said.

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

