Left Menu

MP: 2 miscreants fire in air to scare villagers, both beaten to death

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 08-11-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 21:53 IST
MP: 2 miscreants fire in air to scare villagers, both beaten to death
  • Country:
  • India

Two miscreants were beaten to death by villagers after they fired in the air to scare local residents holding a panchayat to resolve a matter involving a young man and a woman near here in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, a police official said.

A dispute arose between two families in Dharampura village of Gwalior district on the issue involving the young man and the woman following which the former was manhandled, he said.

In order to resolve the matter, a village panchayat was organised at Dharampura where a history-sheeter, Lakhan Gadaria, along with his gang reached to threaten the local residents and also started firing in the air, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Rural Jairaj Kuber said.

Enraged over their act, the villagers attacked them with sharp-edged weapons and stones following which Gadaria and his associate Rajput Baghel died on the spot, he said.

The other members of their gang fled, he said.

On getting information about the incident, cops reached the spot and sent the bodies for an autopsy, Kuber said.

Police were identifying those involved in attacking the miscreants and further probe was underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global
4
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021