Habeas corpus writ before Jharkhand HC seeking whereabouts of advocate

The advocate identified as Rajneesh Vardhan, a resident of Sukhdevnagar in the Jharkhand state capital, was allegedly taken away by the police team from his residence at about 10.30 pm on November 7 without divulging any information to his family, the petition said.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 08-11-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 22:00 IST
A day after a police team from Patna allegedly took away an advocate and additional public prosecutor in Jharkhand from his residence here, a habeas corpus petition was filed before the state high court on Monday seeking a directive to the authorities concerned to reveal the whereabouts of the person. The advocate’s wife has filed the petition before the court which is expected to hear the matter on Tuesday, secretary of the Advocates’ Association of the High Court of Jharkhand Navin Kumar said. The advocate identified as Rajneesh Vardhan, a resident of Sukhdevnagar in the Jharkhand state capital, was allegedly taken away by the police team from his residence at about 10.30 pm on November 7 without divulging any information to his family, the petition said. Vardhan’s wife Sweta Priyadarshini informed the Advocates’ Association of the High Court of Jharkhand, and also sent emails to the offices of the Jharkhand Director General of Police and Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police seeking information about her husband.

Kumar said Vardhan has been an advocate since 2003 and resides in Ranchi with his wife and daughter. He was taken away by the Patna police who were accompanied by policemen from the Sukhdevnagar police station here, the petition mentioned. Kumar said the matter must have been known to senior police officers in Ranchi who allowed the police team from Patna to take Vardhan without following proper norms while making inter-state arrests. Highlighting the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court in such cases, Kumar further said that the police should have produced Vardhan before a magistrate which has not been done. Vardhan’s wife said in the petition that her husband was beaten up by the policemen who barged into their residence. She also said that one of the policemen told her that Vardhan was being taken to Patna. Despite requests being made by her husband to the police team to show a warrant of arrest or order of a transit remand, the policemen assaulted him and forced him into their vehicle, the petition said.

Condemning the action, Jharkhand State Bar Council member Hemant Kumar Shikarwar said the alleged high-handedness of the police needs to be checked as an advocate has been taken away by force without providing any information. Though the high court is closed due to the ongoing Diwali-Chhat holidays, it is expected to hear the matter on November 9, Kumar said.

