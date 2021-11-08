MSRTC protest: Maha govt forms panel to look into protesting staff demands
The Maharashtra government has issued Govt Resolution on Monday to form a three-member committee, headed by Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, to look into the demands of the employees of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) who have been protesting for the past 10 days.
Earlier in the day, Bombay High Court had instructed state govt to form a committee to look into the demands of MSRTC employees. The employees are on strike for the past 10 days, demanding the merger of the corporation with the state government to avail the benefits, salary hikes and several others demands. The court had also said that after discussing with the stakeholders of MSRTC and the union all the recommendations must be submitted in a report to the chief minister within 12 weeks. (ANI)
