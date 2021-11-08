By its observation, SC hinted at justice getting compromised in Lakhimpur case, says SKM

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Monday claimed the Supreme Court by suggesting an ex-judge of a ''different high court'' should monitor the Uttar Pradesh SIT probe into the Lakhimpur Kheri violence on a day-to-day basis has ''hinted at justice getting compromised''.

The apex court on Monday said it has no confidence and does not want the one-member judicial commission appointed by the Uttar Pradesh government to continue its probe into the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed on October 3.

Retired Allahabad High Court judge Justice Pradeep Kumar Srivastava was named by the state government earlier to enquire into the eruption of violence on Tikonia-Banbirpur road in Lakhimpur Kheri district.

In a statement, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) said, ''Once again, by its observations and actions, the Supreme Court clearly expressed its apprehension about the biased investigation by both the state and Union governments, and clearly hinted at justice getting compromised.'' ''The (Narendra) Modi government should come to its senses at least now and immediately sack and arrest Ajay Mishra Teni. The SKM has been demanding from day one that the investigation into the Lakhimpur Kheri massacre should be directly supervised by the Supreme Court.'' Four farmers were mowed down by an SUV at Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3 when a group agitating against the Centre's three new farm laws was holding a demonstration against the visit of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. Two BJP workers and a driver were beaten to death allegedly by the angry protesters, and a local journalist was killed in the violence.

The police have so far arrested 13 accused, including Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra, in connection with the case.

''SKM is glad to note that the Supreme Court has taken notice of the efforts of the Uttar Pradesh BJP government to hide evidence of the murder of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri,'' said the umbrella body of farmers' unions protesting the three Central farm laws.

Red flagging some of the issues about the SIT probe conducted so far, the Supreme Court said, ''prima facie it appears that one particular accused (in the farmers' mowing down case) is sought to be given benefit'' by securing or procuring evidence from witnesses in the subsequent case related to the lynching of political activists by the mob.

It asked senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for Uttar Pradesh, to appraise it of the stand of the state government by November 12 on the suggestion that the SIT probe be monitored by a former judge of a different high court.

