Left Menu

Maha: Cop trying to chase burglar dies of heart attack

An assistant police sub-inspector from Latur in Maharashtra died of a heart attack when he tried to chase a burglar during patrolling in the early hours of Monday, an official said. They spotted a man who was trying to burgle a house and tried to chase him, he said.However, as the suspected burglar fled, Pathan decided to go after him in the police vehicle.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 08-11-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 22:10 IST
Maha: Cop trying to chase burglar dies of heart attack
  • Country:
  • India

An assistant police sub-inspector from Latur in Maharashtra died of a heart attack when he tried to chase a burglar during patrolling in the early hours of Monday, an official said. The deceased, Ahmed Khan Pathan, 56, had left only 18 months of service left before retirement. The incident occurred around 4 AM in the Laxmi Colony area when Pathan, who was attached to the Latur Local Crime Branch, was patrolling on foot with his colleague, the official said. They spotted a man who was trying to burgle a house and tried to chase him, he said.

''However, as the suspected burglar fled, Pathan decided to go after him in the police vehicle. As he was walking towards the vehicle he suffered a heart attack,'' the official said. Pathan is survived by his wife, three sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global
4
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021