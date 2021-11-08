800 ghats ready in Delhi for Chhath Puja celebrations: Sisodia

The Delhi government has prepared 800 ghats for people to celebrate Chhath Puja, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday.

He appealed to people to follow all Covid protocols during Chhath Puja celebrations.

''Till 2015, there used to be only 80 ghats for Chhath Puja and they were not for common people but only a select few from BJP-Congress could use these ghats. The BJP and Congress had made 'frivolous' committees for Chhath which would get exclusive access to the ghats. Those who actually wanted to celebrate and offer prayers would be left behind because of their connivance,'' Sisodia claimed.

''But after the Aam Aadmi Party came to power, we made sure that people, at the mohalla level, could form committees and prepare ghats with the help of the government,'' he said at a press conference.

The minister said there are nearly 800 ghats in the city where Chhath Puja is being celebrated with pomp and show.

Sisodia urged the devotees to follow all protocols and practice precaution, saying the number of coronavirus cases is low but the pandemic is not over yet. ''While celebrating the festival, please follow all the precautions. COVID-19 is still there. Celebrate the festival but please be careful,'' he said.

Chhath, celebrated after Diwali, involves the offering of ''Arghya'' by fasting women to the Sun god in knee-deep water.

Some experts believe that water could lead to the spread of the coronavirus infection when a large number of people celebrate Chhath.

''Despite all the hurdles put across by Covid, we had decided to celebrate Chhath in a grand manner. The way in which the celebrations have started today I can certainly say that our efforts for a grand celebration have borne fruit. We have made several arrangements like tents, lights and drinking water on the ghats,'' Sisodia said.

