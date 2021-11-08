Left Menu

Houses set on fire, several injured in clash in Puri village

Several people have been injured and houses set on fire during a clash between two groups over alleged encroachment of government land in Odishas Puri district, an official said on Monday Tension was simmering between upper caste people and those belonging to the lower caste, who had migrated to Nathapur in the Brahmagiri area of Puri district a few months ago, the official said.Trouble erupted during a meeting on Sunday called by the two groups leading to the clash that saw bombs and stones being hurled by both sides, the official said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-11-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 22:17 IST
Houses set on fire, several injured in clash in Puri village
  • Country:
  • India

Several people have been injured and houses set on fire during a clash between two groups over alleged encroachment of government land in Odisha’s Puri district, an official said on Monday Tension was simmering between upper caste people and those belonging to the lower caste, who had migrated to Nathapur in the Brahmagiri area of Puri district a few months ago, the official said.

Trouble erupted during a meeting on Sunday called by the two groups leading to the clash that saw bombs and stones being hurled by both sides, the official said. The locals have been claiming that those who came to the area from outside were building permanent houses on government land. In a purported video of the incident, used crude bombs were found scattered in the area. Rows of houses were gutted and a woman was weeping inconsolably. The injured have been admitted to a hospital, the official said.

“There was a peace committee meeting yesterday and the current situation is under control, but we are keeping a close watch,” a district official said.

Five platoons of police force have been deployed to maintain law and order, a police officer said. “An investigation is on and the miscreants are being identified. “We are in touch with the district administration and trying to arrive at a long-term solution,” he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global
4
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021