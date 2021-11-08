UP: BJP MLA's brother surrenders in court 13 months after uncle's murder

Girish Tyagi, the elder son of former Uttar Pradesh minister Rajpal Tyagi and brother of BJP Muradnagar MLA Ajit Tyagi, surrendered in court here on Monday over a year after being named prime accused in the killing of his maternal uncle.

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate of Ghaziabad sent Girish to 14-day judicial custody. He is the main accused in the killing of his maternal uncle Naresh Tyagi, a government contractor, an official said.

He reached the court to surrender with a flock of advocates along with his defence counsel Mohit Tyagi. Prior to this, his advocate had submitted an application twice in the lower court.

Girish was on the run since the incident took place last year.

Naresh Tyagi was shot dead on October 9, 2020 in Lohiya Nagar Officers' colony when he was going for a morning walk in the park. Police had recovered a scooter, three country-made pistols, five live cartridges and two mobile phones used in the crime.

Keeping the sensitivity of the high-profile murder case, a large police force was deployed outside the court to avoid any untoward incident, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Kavi Nagar circle Anshu Jain said.

