Bengal man among 4 CRPF personnel killed by colleague in Chhattisgarh, family shattered

A pall of gloom descended on the house of Rajib Mondal in West Bengal's Nadia district on Monday after his family was informed that he was one of the four CRPF personnel who were shot dead by a colleague in Chhattisgarh.

Mondal had come home on leave exactly a month ago on October 8 and left for Chhattisgarh, where he was posted, after some days. Now, the family is waiting for his body to reach home.

Four CRPF constables were killed and three others injured after their colleague opened fire at them in a camp of the paramilitary force in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district early on Monday. The motive behind the firing is yet to be ascertained.

''He called me at around 9 pm yesterday and spoke normally. He told me he would leave the gate at around 3 am, and then we ended our conversation. This morning we learnt that he was struck with a bullet and died. I don't know what happened,'' Mondal's wife Sulekha said.

Mondal has two daughters, aged three and five years. His parents, wife, daughters and two brothers live at Jompukur village under Debagram police station.

''I received a phone call at around 7.10 am. Someone was speaking in Hindi. As I don't understand Hindi I requested him to speak in Bengali. Then, a man asked me in Bengali if I was Rajib's mother. When I replied in the affirmative, he wanted to talk to my husband.

She rushed out to find her husband who was in a shop but as he was not there, she handed over the phone to one of her sons.

''The caller informed something to him and my son fall on the ground and fainted. I realised that Rajib is no more,'' the CRPF constable's mother said.

A neighbour said Mondal was posted in Kashmir in the past but nothing had happened to him there.

''Now, he fell to a bullet of a colleague. This is unfortunate,'' he said.

Besides Mondal, constables Rajmani Kumar Yadav, Dhanji and Dharmendra Kumar were killed in the firing. The three other injured personnel were being treated at a hospital.

The constable who fired at his colleagues with his service weapon, an AK-47 rifle, was captured.

