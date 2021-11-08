T20 WC Scoreboard: India vs Namibia
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 08-11-2021 22:50 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 22:50 IST
India Innings: KL Rahul not out 54 Rohit Sharma c Green b Frylinck 56 Suryakumar Yadav not out 25 Extras: (LB-1) 1 Total: (For 1 wicket in 15.2 overs) 136 Fall of wickets: 1/86 Bolwing: Ruben Trumpelmann 3-0-26-0, David Wiese 2-0-18-0, Bernard Scholtz 1-0-11-0, JJ Smit 2-0-17-0, Jan Frylinck 2-0-19-1, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton 4-0-31-0, Michael van Lingen 1.2-0-13-0.
