Arunachal Pradesh govt tough on combating insurgency: Dy CM

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Monday said the state government has been tough on combating insurgency in troubled Tirap, Changlang, and Longding districts due to which over 137 insurgents have been apprehended or have surrendered in this year.

Addressing the 49th Raising Day of the Arunachal Pradesh Police at Police Training Centre (PTC) at Banderdewa near here, Mein urged police personnel to work with full dedication, honesty, and sincerity for the all-round development of the state. “The police have also been directed to be tough on combating narcotics in the state and thousands of acres of illicit poppy cultivation has been destroyed. About 250 cases have been registered and 470 persons arrested. “These are all focus areas to bring peace, stability, and prosperity to the state and its people,” the deputy chief minister said. The state government aimed to give special impetus to improving the law and order situation in the state by upgrading the capacity of the police department and its personnel, he said. The deputy chief minister lauded the police department for performing exceedingly well concerning its crucial responsibility from combating everyday crime, fighting insurgency, ensuring free and fair elections, and humanitarian efforts during the Covid crisis and other natural disasters. In the last year, ten new police stations have been inaugurated and more than six police stations upgraded.

Besides, many new outpost buildings and check gates have also been inaugurated, he added.

“A focus on countering crime against women has led to setting up of dedicated women police stations in the state out of which six are currently functional,” Mein said. For responding to fire and other disasters to which the state is more prone, more fire stations and sub-stations are being set up across Arunachal Pradesh, the deputy chief minister said. “In the last year two such stations have been set up and more are being contemplated. To effectively respond to such situations, the State Disaster Response Force is also being strengthened and one such company of 60 personnel is already in place,” he said.

To promote police welfare, a special package of Rs 100 crore has been sanctioned recently for the construction of residential quarters for the personnel serving in far-flung areas of the state.

“With a strength of almost 14,000 personnel, including two Arunachal Armed Police Battalions and five India Reserve Battalions, the police are manning 104 police stations across 26 districts of the state besides providing security to all vital installations and points of the state,” he said.

Earlier, the deputy chief minister paid tributes to police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty by laying a wreath at the Martyr’s Pillar.

