J-K: Three terrorist associates arrested in Baramullah

Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested three associates of terrorists linked with Cheradari encounter case and in Baramullah on Monday, informed the police.

ANI | Baramullah (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 08-11-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 23:03 IST
24 rounds of AK-47 recovered from associates of terrorist in Baramullah (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested three associates of terrorists linked with Cheradari encounter case and in Baramullah on Monday, informed the police. As per the official statement, one grenade and 24 rounds of AK-47 have been recovered from them.

"During the course of investigation of a case of an encounter post-attack on Additional director general of police in last week of October, Baramulla police zeroed in on some suspects which came to fore during the investigation," reads the release. A joint operation of forces was conducted in which three terrorist associates namely Asgar Majeed Lone resident of Gulshanabad Azadgunj, Asif Ganie of Bagh e Islam Baramulla and Faizan Rasool Gojri of Syeed Kareem Baramulla were arrested, as per the police.

Further investigation is underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)

