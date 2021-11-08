Ceasefire deal between Pakistan and local Taliban to run for one month

The ceasefire agreement between the Pakistan government and the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) movement will run for one month, with an option to extend if both sides agree, the militant group said in a statement.

It said the ceasefire would begin on Tuesday and run until Dec. 9 unless both sides agreed to an extension. It would apply to both sides equally.

