Left Menu

Jammu shooting: Woman detained, service rifle of absconding policeman recovered

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-11-2021 23:25 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 23:25 IST
Jammu shooting: Woman detained, service rifle of absconding policeman recovered
  • Country:
  • India

Police on Monday detained a woman and also recovered the service rifle of a suspended cop who is the prime accused in the recent shooting that left three people, including a history-sheeter, dead and another person injured on the outskirts of the city, officials said.

Efforts are on to nab the policeman and his former colleague who are on the run after the shooting following a brawl over some issue in Salehar village of Arnia in R S Pura on Friday, they said.

Babar Chowdhary, a history-sheeter, his brother Sabar Chowdhary and Arif Chowdhary were killed and their associate Parveen Kumar was critically injured in the incident.

Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Chandan Kohli had constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the incident and bring the culprits to book. After initial investigation, constable Bhopinder Singh emerged as the main accused who had fired indiscriminately from his AK assault rifle on the four people. He was accompanied by his former colleague constable Sadeeq.

The officials said Sadeeq's wife was detained for questioning, while the service rifle of Singh was recovered from the fields as the search for the two absconders intensified.

While Sabar and Arif died on-the-spot, Babar succumbed to injuries while being shifted to a hospital in Punjab for specialised treatment on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global
4
Banking malware threats sharply increasing amidst mobile banking surge: Nokia report

Banking malware threats sharply increasing amidst mobile banking surge: Noki...

 Finland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021