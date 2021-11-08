Fire breaks out at children's hospital in Bhopal

A fire broke out at government-run Kamla Nehru Children's Hospital in Bhopal on Monday night, but there was no report of any casualty, an official said.

The fire started on the third floor of the hospital building, which houses the ICU, at around 9 pm, informed Fatehgarh Fire Station in-charge Juber Khan.

Khan said he has no information about any causality at present, but worried family members of children admitted in the hospital were seen outside the medical facility.

He said 8 to 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

One of the hospital rooms was filled with smoke, the official said, adding a short-circuit may have caused the blaze.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)