U.S. offers reward of up to $10 million for information on REvil ransomware group

The U.S. Department of State said it was offering a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to the identification or location of anyone holding a key position in the REvil ransomware crime group.

The department also said it was offering a reward offer of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest or conviction of any individual participating in a REvil variant ransomware incident.

