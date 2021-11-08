Left Menu

U.S. offers reward of up to $10 million for information on REvil ransomware group

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 23:30 IST
The U.S. Department of State said it was offering a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to the identification or location of anyone holding a key position in the REvil ransomware crime group.

The department also said it was offering a reward offer of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest or conviction of any individual participating in a REvil variant ransomware incident.

Also Read: Five hackers linked to ransomware gang REvil arrested since Feb -Europol

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

