U.S. has seized $6.1 mln tied to Russian ransomware operator -Justice Dept.

The United States has seized $6.1 million in relation to Russian ransomware operator Yevgeniy Polyanin, top U.S. Justice Department officials said on Monday.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, speaking at a news conference, said another alleged ransomware attacker, Ukrainian Yaroslav Vasinskyi, has been arrested in Poland, and the United States has requested extradition.

