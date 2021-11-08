U.S. has seized $6.1 mln tied to Russian ransomware operator -Justice Dept.
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-11-2021 23:31 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 23:31 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States has seized $6.1 million in relation to Russian ransomware operator Yevgeniy Polyanin, top U.S. Justice Department officials said on Monday.
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, speaking at a news conference, said another alleged ransomware attacker, Ukrainian Yaroslav Vasinskyi, has been arrested in Poland, and the United States has requested extradition.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Poland's COVID-19 cases growing at around 90% week-on-week, says deputy minister
Poland may tighten COVID-19 curbs if cases keep growing, says minister
Poland to increase troop numbers on Belarus border to around 10,000
Moldova buys 1 million cubic meters of gas from Poland
Moldova buys gas from Poland in trial purchase as Russia talks falter