Climate change is a reality, challenges would increase in future: NDRF Director General

By Rajnish Singh National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General SN Pradhan on Monday accepted that climate change is a reality and would lead to challenges in future.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, the NDRF chief said, "It is a fact that climate change is a continuous process and has been leading to various problems." Noting the current situation, Pradhan said there are various events of unseasonal rain and it is seen that the amount of downpour has totally changed. "Four days rainfall is noted within four hours and forty days rainfall is noted in four days," he said.

Giving the example of rainfall in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer last year and West Bengal's Asansol in September this year, Pradhan said that it is a "worrisome" indication of climate change as the places with almost nil rainfall for decades is now witnessing a record downpour. As far as NDRF is concerned, Pradhan said that any of its Battalions is always ready to move with all of its necessary equipment within 15 minutes in case of need.

Pradhan also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre for its commitment towards disaster management as well as efforts of the Union Home Minister and other authorities like the Indian Railways and the Indian Air Force for supporting the NDRF in operations. On being asked whether there is any plan to increase the number of NDRF Battalions considering the growing challenges, the DG said that the Central government had sanctioned four Battalions in which three are operational and one would soon be fully functional within the next three-four months.

"As far as more Battalions are concerned, I think it will be more helpful and the matter is under consideration of Ministry of Home Affairs. But the most important matter is to increase the capacity of state governments in disaster management as it is a state subject despite being dependent on NDRF and waiting for its expansion in a bigger way," said the NDRF chief. Pradhan gave an example of the Odisha state disaster force and lauded its effort to brush shoulders with NDRF personnel in rescue and relief operations.

"State governments should establish counterparts of NDRF as SDRF which is mentioned in the National Disaster Management Authority guideline. Now, this is the right time that no state should be an exception in this category and all should establish its own SDRF," he said. He also announced that NDRF is ready to help all states in establishing, training and equipping SDRF in all ways, and termed it a "win-win situation".

Pradhan said, "NDRF will be more powerful if SDRF is established in states." (ANI)

