Left Menu

2 women, infant killed as SUV hits van from behind

PTI | Sikar | Updated: 08-11-2021 23:46 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 23:46 IST
2 women, infant killed as SUV hits van from behind
  • Country:
  • India

Two women and an infant were killed and eight others injured after an SUV collided hit a van on the Jaipur-Bikaner highway on Monday, police said.

The SUV driver fled from the spot after the incident, Fatehpur Kotwali police said.

The SUV hit the van from behind, they said, adding the injured persons were taken to a hospital where Hasan Bano (60), Manju Devi (60) and a seven-month-old were declared dead.

Eight others were admitted for treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global
4
Banking malware threats sharply increasing amidst mobile banking surge: Nokia report

Banking malware threats sharply increasing amidst mobile banking surge: Noki...

 Finland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021