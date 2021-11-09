Maha: Man cheated of Rs 8.50 lakh on pretext of job

A case of cheating was registered against a 35-year-old man for allegedly duping a Nagpur resident of Rs 8.50 lakh under the pretext of offering him a job, police said on Monday. The accused, Sachin Athawale, runs a placement services firm.

The victim paid the money as asked by the accused between August 12, 2020 and April 15, 2021. Police said Athawale had issued a fake joining letter to the victim. No arrest is made.

